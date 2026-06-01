Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that globally recognized mining executive Brett Richards has agreed to be included in the Company's slate of nominees for election to the Board of Directors at the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held later this year. Upon his election as a director, Mr. Richards is expected to be appointed as Chair of the Board. In the interim, Mr. Richards will participate as an observer, working closely with the Board and management team ahead of his formal appointment.

The appointment marks a significant milestone for Zodiac Gold as the Company rapidly advances exploration and resource expansion across its district-scale land package along Liberia's highly prospective Todi Shear Zone.

Mr. Richards is a highly accomplished mining executive, investor, and entrepreneur with over 35 years of experience leading private and publicly listed mining companies ranging from micro-cap explorers to large-scale multi-asset producers. Widely respected throughout the global mining industry, he brings an exceptional track record of operational execution, strategic growth, mine development, capital markets leadership, and value creation for shareholders.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Richards has played key leadership roles in numerous successful mining companies and transactions, including generating substantial shareholder returns and strategic exits at Katanga Mining, Avocet plc, and Pasofino Gold. His current strategic holdings in Gold X2 (formerly Goldshore Resources), Midnight Sun Mining, VR Resources and Stratex Resources continue to demonstrate exceptional long-term value creation, each currently representing more than 10x accumulated value appreciation for shareholders.

With more than three decades focused extensively in Africa, Mr. Richards possesses deep expertise across the full mining lifecycle, including greenfield and brownfield exploration, mine development, construction, operations, project rehabilitation, and strategic business development. Throughout his career, he has successfully built three mines and led the rehabilitation and transformation of two additional operations.

Prior to his entrepreneurial and investment activities, Mr. Richards held senior executive positions with major mining and industrial companies including Kinross Gold Corporation and Co-Steel Inc., where he developed extensive operational and corporate leadership experience across global mining markets.

Mr. Richards currently manages Richards Enterprises Inc., a Bahamas-based single-family office with strategic investments spanning mining and metals, post-consumer goods recycling, real estate, and digital asset trading platforms.

David Kol, CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "Brett's appointment as Chairman is transformational for Zodiac Gold. He is one of the mining industry's respected executives and has an extraordinary track record of building companies, financing growth, creating shareholder value, and identifying world-class opportunities before the broader market recognizes them. Brett has been a tremendous supporter of Zodiac Gold and strongly believes in the scale and district potential emerging across our land package in Liberia. His leadership, strategic insight, operational expertise, and global network will be invaluable as we accelerate exploration, expand our discoveries, and position Zodiac Gold as one of the most exciting emerging gold stories in Africa."

Mr. Richards added: "I am extremely excited about stepping into the role of Chairman of Zodiac Gold at such an important inflection point for the Company. What David and the entire team have assembled in Liberia is truly impressive. Zodiac Gold has a highly prospective district-scale land package in one of the most underexplored and geologically compelling regions in West Africa. The exploration success achieved to date strongly supports the potential for multiple significant gold discoveries across the Todi Shear Zone. I believe Zodiac Gold is uniquely positioned to create substantial long-term value for shareholders, and I look forward to working closely with management and the Board to help unlock that potential."

The appointment of Mr. Richards will further strengthen Zodiac Gold's leadership team as the Company continues to execute an aggressive exploration and growth strategy aimed at defining a major new gold district in Liberia.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299563

Source: Zodiac Gold Inc.