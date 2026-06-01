Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Hotspot in Nevada: China-Monopol wackelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CTAF | ISIN: JP3165000005 | Ticker-Symbol: ANK
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 09:30
32,190 Euro
+1,39 % +0,440
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
SOMPO HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOMPO HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,52032,11014:31
31,37032,16013:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 14:10 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sompo International Holdings Ltd.: Sompo appoints Bart Van Gysegem Country Manager, Insurance for Belgium and the Netherlands

LUXEMBOURG, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced the appointment of Bart Van Gysegem as Country Manager, Insurance for Belgium and the Netherlands, with immediate effect.

Mr Van Gysegem will report to Ralph Brand, President, Insurance, Continental Europe and Turkey, and will be based in Brussels. He will frequently travel to the Netherlands.

This marks the latest stage of Sompo's development plans in Belgium and the Netherlands after it was last year granted licences by the regulatory authorities to write primary insurance locally in the two countries.

Mr Brand said: "Bart joins Sompo with an impressive career and reputation. He is highly respected and well known across the market in Belgium and the Netherlands. Bart's connections, insights and extensive experience both from a carrier and broker perspective make him perfectly placed to fully establish, lead and grow our business across these two important countries."

Mr Van Gysegem, who has more than 30 years of insurance industry experience, joins Sompo from Aon where most recently he was Managing Director of its Belux Major Accounts Segment since 2018, joining the broker two years earlier. Prior to that he spent 20 years working in a series of increasingly senior management roles at two large international carriers.

As part of Sompo's broader Continental European growth strategy, Mr Van Gysegem is now driving the build-out of a strong local infrastructure and team. Supporting this next phase, Sompo today announced the opening of offices in Brussels and Rotterdam, located at the following addresses:

  • Belgian branch: Rue des Colonies 11, 1000 Brussels, Belgium
  • Dutch branch: Weena 290, 3012 NJ Rotterdam, Netherlands

These locations strengthen Sompo's ability to deliver global expertise through empowered local teams, ensuring clients and broker benefit from tailored solutions and a partnership model built for long-term value.

About Sompo
We are Sompo, a global provider of commercial and consumer property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance. Building on the 137 years of innovation of our parent company, Sompo Holdings, Inc., Sompo employs approximately 10,000 people around the world who use their in-depth knowledge and expertise to help simplify and resolve your complex challenges. Because when you choose Sompo, you choose The Ease of Expertise.

"Sompo" refers to the brand under which Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates its global property and casualty (re)insurance businesses. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc., one of the leading property and casualty groups in the world with excellent financial strength as evidenced by ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor's. Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

To learn more please follow us on LinkedIn or visit sompo-intl.com.

Sompo contacts:
Mike Jones
Global Head of Media Relations, Sompo
M: +44 7765 901899
E: mijones@sompo-intl.com

Alexandra Brändli
Head of Marketing & Communications,
Insurance, Continental Europe, Sompo
M: +41 (0) 79 606 04 49
E: abraendli@sompo-intl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2ffe412-366a-4a8f-8113-52eded65bf3e


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.