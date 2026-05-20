

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sompo Holdings, Inc. (SMPNY, 8630.T), a Japanese insurance holding company, said on Wednesday that it expects a decline in net profit for the full year.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, Sompo Holdings anticipates a net income of JPY 490 billion, or JPY 549.17 per basic share.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company has posted a net income of JPY 640.086 billion, or JPY 701.03 per basic share.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, Sompo Holdings aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 200 per share, higher than JPY 150 per share in the previous year.



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