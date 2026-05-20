

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sompo Holdings, Inc. (SMPNY) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY640.086 billion, or JPY701.03 per share. This compares with JPY243.132 billion, or JPY250.90 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to JPY5.373 trillion from JPY5.066 trillion last year.



Sompo Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY640.086 Bln. vs. JPY243.132 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY701.03 vs. JPY250.90 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.373 Tn vs. JPY5.066 Tn last year.



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