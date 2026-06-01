American Resources Corporation: American Resources Announces June Conference and Event Schedule

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, today announced its June conference schedule. These engagements are intended to advance customer, investor, and strategic partner discussions around critical mineral supply chains, industrial innovation and circular economy solutions.

William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: June 2 - 4, 2026

Location: Loews Chicago Hotel, Illinois

Mark Jensen, American Resources' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be a presenter at the conference. In addition, Mark, Mark LaVerghetta, Director and Executive Vice President and Kirk Taylor, Chief Financial Officer will be available for one-on-one meetings. To arrange a meeting with members of our senior management team during the event, please reach out to them on LinkedIn - Mark Jensen, Mark LaVerghetta and Kirk Taylor.

The conference spans seven sectors: consumer; energy and power technologies; financial services and technology; global services; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and communications. Participation is restricted to institutional investors and invited guests, with access to individual presentations and meetings arranged through William Blair's equity sales relationships. Formal presentations are heavily senior in representation. In prior editions, nearly 99 percent of presenting companies have been represented by their chairman, chief executive officer, president, chief financial officer, or chief operating officer. To learn more about the conference click here.

The Global Industrials Forum, Hosted by Nasdaq

Date: June 8, 2026

Location: Nasdaq MarketSite Times Square, New York City

Mark LaVerghetta, American Resources' Director and Executive Vice President will attend the event. To arrange a meeting with Mark at the event, please reach out to him on LinkedIn - Mark LaVerghetta.

This private, invitation-only forum will convene senior leaders and investors across manufacturing, data center infrastructure, energy, aerospace, and defense for a focused discussion on the evolving industrial landscape and the next phase of American innovation.

Battery and Universal Waste Recycling Conference

Date: June 8 - 9, 2026

Location: Sheraton Grand Nashville, Tennessee

Steven Frankowski, ReElement Controller, will be among the panelists discussing "Critical Metals and Rare Earth Elements." Chris Dreska, Chief Executive Officer of Electrified Materials - a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources, will also be in attendance. To arrange a meeting with Chris or Steve at the event, please reach out to them via LinkedIn - Chris Dreska and Steve Frankowski.

This event delves into the complexities, challenges and opportunities surrounding battery and UW recycling. As the use of battery-powered consumer goods, industrial and commercial equipment and electric vehicles grows worldwide, the volume of discarded batteries continues to increase. Yet only a fraction of these batteries and other high-value components are collected and recycled properly. At the same time, the generation of other forms of universal waste (UW), such as solar panels, lamps and small electronics, continues to expand, creating more challenges but also opportunities for responsible materials management and value recovery.

What was previously the Battery and Critical Metals Recycling Conference is now the Battery and Universal Waste Recycling Conference, broadening the scope to the full spectrum of the universal waste stream. To learn more about the event please visit the website.

10th Atlantic Councils Global Energy Forum

Date: June 9 - 10, 2026

Location: Waldorf Astoria, Washington, D.C.

Ben Kincaid, ReElement Africa's Chief Executive Officer and Rhett Rezendes, ReElement Associate will be in attendance and available for one-on-one meetings. To arrange a meeting with Ben and Rhett during the event, please reach out to them on LinkedIn - Ben Kincaid and Rhett Rezendes

The 10th Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum will serve as both a reflection on the evolution of the global energy landscape and a forward-looking platform to chart its future based on building systems, strengthening partnerships, and empowering the public. To learn more about the event, visit their website HERE.

Commodities Innovation Forum: Mining + Metals NYC 2026

Date: June 16, 2026

Location: Clifford Chance, New York City

Kirk Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of American Resources and its minority holding company, ReElement Technologies, will be among the panelists discussing "The Forces Shaping Western Supply Chains for Minerals & Materials." Kirk will be available for one-on-one meetings while in NYC. To arrange a meeting with Kirk, please reach out on LinkedIn - Kirk Taylor.

The Commodities Innovation Forum: Metals + Mining takes a deep dive into the key forces-geopolitics and policy, industry trends, economic drivers, capital markets, and technological innovation-shaping the global mining ecosystem. Through focused panels and presentations, we'll explore the forces driving global minerals demand, the strategies that governments and industry are deploying to build resilient supply chains, the cutting-edge innovations transforming mining and processing operations, and the creative financing mechanisms required to turn strategic vision into operational reality.

For stakeholders, the innovation imperative at this critical juncture is clear. The purpose of this event is to inform, connect and frame a narrative for the ecosystem's future. To learn more about the event visit their website HERE.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation has established a comprehensive solution platform across the rare earth and critical mineral supply chain, leveraging its affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation - a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. The Company is advancing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations.

These operations span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing and development, as well as recycling and manufacturing, enabling American Resources to aggregate and process diverse feedstocks while efficiently aligning supply with end-market demand.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model focused on scalable growth. Its streamlined approach enables the Company to expand its asset portfolio and meet increasing global demand across infrastructure, defense, technology, and electrification markets - while maximizing margins and maintaining cost discipline. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Electrified Materials Corporation

Electrified Materials Corporation ("EMCO") is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC). EMCO is an innovative recycler of metals and minerals serving advanced technology, commercial, and defense markets. The company specializes in preprocessing end-of-life magnets, batteries, and ferrous metals to help ensure a secure domestic supply of copper, aluminum, steel, rare earth elements, and battery materials. Through its partnership with ReElement Technologies Corporation, EMCO delivers a fully integrated solution that supports a resilient U.S. supply chain. For more information visit electrifiedmaterials.com or connect with the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

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