Amprius Technologies, Inc. ("Amprius" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in silicon anode lithium-ion batteries, today announced its schedule for June appearances and activities.

William Blair 46th Annual Growth Conference

Date: June 3, 2026

Location: Loews Chicago Hotel; Chicago, IL

Event Details: Amprius' CFO, Ricardo Rodriguez, will meet with investors one-on-one at the event. Rodriguez will also deliver a presentation at 4:00 p.m. CT. If you are interested in attending the presentation or scheduling a time to meet with management, please contact your William Blair representative.

Jeffries Innovative Aerospace Virtual Summit

Date: June 8, 2026

Location: Virtual

Event Details: Amprius' CEO, Tom Stepien, and CFO, Ricardo Rodriguez, will meet with investors one-on-one at the event. The team will also participate in a fireside chat at 12:40 p.m. ET. If you are interested in attending the virtual chat or scheduling a time to meet with management, please contact your Jeffries representative.

Eurosatory

Date: June 15-19, 2026

Location: Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Villepinte; Paris, France

Event Details: Amprius will exhibit at booth CD224. Members of the Amprius Management and Business Development teams are available for one-on-one meetings. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with the business development team, please contact sales@amprius.com.

ROTH London Conference

Date: June 16-18, 2026

Location: Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane; London, UK

Event Details: Amprius' CFO, Ricardo Rodriguez, will meet with investors one-on-one at the event. If you are interested in scheduling a time to meet with management, please contact your ROTH representative.

Amprius Hosted Webinar

Date: June 17, 2026

Location: Virtual

Event Details: Amprius CTO Dr. Ionel Stefan will host a webinar focused on the evolving power demands of UAV operations and how silicon-anode battery technology is enabling longer-duration flights, heavier payloads, and improved operational efficiency. The webinar will cover battery performance considerations for high-altitude and long-duration missions, defense electrification applications, NDAA compliance considerations, and practical integration pathways for next-generation energy solutions across UAV and tactical defense platforms. Featured speakers include Ionel Stefan, CTO of Amprius; Pete Bitar, Co-Founder and Director of Flight Systems at Leo Flight; and Trent Clawson, President and Chief Engineer at Titan Batteries. If you are interested in attending the webinar, please register through Amprius' event page.

Automate

Date: June 22-25, 2026

Location: McCormick Place; Chicago, IL

Event Details: Amprius will exhibit at booth 36017. Members of the Amprius Management and Business Development teams are available for one-on-one meetings. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with the business development team, please contact sales@amprius.com. If you are an investor attending the event and interested in connecting with management, please contact ir@amprius.com.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leader in advanced lithium-ion battery technology, delivering high-energy and high-power silicon-anode batteries with up to twice the energy density, range, and flight time of conventional graphite-based cells. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Amprius operates an R&D lab and pilot manufacturing facility for silicon anodes and cells. To support scalable production, the Company employs a contract manufacturing strategy, enabling rapid capacity expansion with minimal capital investment. Committed to driving innovation in energy storage, Amprius powers next-generation applications in aerospace, defense, and mobility. For additional information, please visit amprius.com and the Company's LinkedIn page.

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Contacts:

Investors

Tom Colton, Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@amprius.com

Media

Zach Kadletz, Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Amprius@Gateway-grp.com