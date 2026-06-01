Bridgeline Digital: HawkSearch Enhances Product Discovery for Multi-Brand Sewing and Cleaning Supplier

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that a leading wholesale gift and home décor brand has selected HawkSearch to power search and product discovery across its eCommerce experience. As shoppers increasingly expect intuitive and visually driven buying experiences, brands with large lifestyle-oriented catalogs are adopting AI-powered search to improve engagement and conversion.

The implementation spans two distinct brands and nearly 6,000 product records, delivering enhanced product discovery through features such as autocomplete and instant engagement, allowing users to quickly surface relevant products as they search. It also includes a streamlined quick order experience, enabling customers to rapidly locate items by SKU through dynamic search suggestions.

Advanced filtering and custom search configurations allow the organization to manage time-sensitive product data and deliver more precise and relevant results, improving search accuracy, reducing friction in the buying experience, and enhancing overall usability across the site.

"HawkSearch is designed to help organizations deliver fast, intuitive search experiences that align with how customers shop," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This implementation highlights how our platform enables companies to improve efficiency, enhance product discovery, and better serve their customers."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hawksearch-enhances-product-discovery-for-multi-brand-sewing-and-1172133