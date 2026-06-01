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WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 19:43
0,980 Euro
-6,67 % -0,070
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0501,11015:08
1,0501,12013:05
ACCESS Newswire
01.06.2026 14:38 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Bridgeline Digital: HawkSearch Enhances Product Discovery for Multi-Brand Sewing and Cleaning Supplier

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that a leading wholesale gift and home décor brand has selected HawkSearch to power search and product discovery across its eCommerce experience. As shoppers increasingly expect intuitive and visually driven buying experiences, brands with large lifestyle-oriented catalogs are adopting AI-powered search to improve engagement and conversion.

The implementation spans two distinct brands and nearly 6,000 product records, delivering enhanced product discovery through features such as autocomplete and instant engagement, allowing users to quickly surface relevant products as they search. It also includes a streamlined quick order experience, enabling customers to rapidly locate items by SKU through dynamic search suggestions.

Advanced filtering and custom search configurations allow the organization to manage time-sensitive product data and deliver more precise and relevant results, improving search accuracy, reducing friction in the buying experience, and enhancing overall usability across the site.

"HawkSearch is designed to help organizations deliver fast, intuitive search experiences that align with how customers shop," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This implementation highlights how our platform enables companies to improve efficiency, enhance product discovery, and better serve their customers."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Kelly Maltman
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hawksearch-enhances-product-discovery-for-multi-brand-sewing-and-1172133

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.