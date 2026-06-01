Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a pioneering onshore wave energy technology company, today announced that Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power, will present at the RedChip Future Tech Investor Conference: Profiting from Technologies Transforming Work, Life, and Industry, taking place virtually on June 10, 2026.

The virtual event will feature publicly traded companies driving innovation across artificial intelligence, automation, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, enterprise software, and next-generation technology solutions.





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Ms. Braverman is scheduled to present on June 10, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and will discuss Eco Wave Power's proprietary wave energy technology, expanding global project pipeline, commercialization strategy, and the Company's vision for supporting the growing energy demands of artificial intelligence, data centers, smart ports, and next-generation digital infrastructure through renewable energy generation.

As artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure continue to drive global electricity demand, Eco Wave Power believes wave energy can become an important component of the future renewable energy mix by providing clean power generation from existing coastal and port infrastructure.

Recently, Eco Wave Power was featured during NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang's keynote presentation at NVIDIA GTC as part of a future-focused Digital Twin model showcasing renewable energy infrastructure. The Company was also featured across NVIDIA's social media channels following the event, and Eco Wave Power's subsidiary recently joined NVIDIA's Inception program, designed to support companies developing innovative technologies.

The presentation will also provide updates on the Company's recent milestones, including ongoing activities in the United States, Europe, and Asia, as well as its efforts to accelerate the commercialization of wave energy through strategic partnerships and project deployments.

A live question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

Investors can register for the conference at:

https://www.redchip.com/webinar/redchip/89763628854

"The rapid growth of artificial intelligence, data centers, and digital infrastructure is creating unprecedented demand for sustainable electricity generation," said Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power. "We believe wave energy represents a significant untapped renewable energy resource that can contribute to the future energy mix while helping meet growing electricity demand near coastal population centers and infrastructure hubs. We look forward to sharing our progress and vision with investors attending the conference."

The conference provides investors direct access to executive management teams from innovative public companies positioned to capitalize on major technological and industrial transformation trends reshaping the global economy.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

In addition to its participation at the RedChip Future Tech Investor Conference, Eco Wave Power will be participating in the following upcoming investor events:

Maxim Group AI Data Center Summit - June 11, 2026

Eco Wave Power will participate in Maxim Group's virtual "Architecting Tomorrow: The AI Data Center Summit" on June 11, 2026. As part of the event, Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power, will participate in a virtual one-on-one fireside chat at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, discussing the Company's wave energy technology, commercialization strategy, and the growing intersection between renewable energy generation, artificial intelligence, and data center infrastructure.

Investors may register for the event at:

https://digital.maximgrp.com/events/architecting-tomorrow-the-ai-data-center-summit-06112026

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub - June 17, 2026

Eco Wave Power will also be presenting at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub, taking place at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power, is scheduled to present at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, where she will discuss the Company's expanding global project portfolio, commercialization strategy, and the growing role of renewable energy infrastructure in supporting increasing electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence and next-generation digital infrastructure.

Investors can watch the live webcast at:

https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/M6aUArd6SVdxY584ErQTfR

Investors interested in attending the conference or scheduling one-on-one meetings with management may register at:

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_130817/conference_register.html

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ: WAVE) is a pioneering onshore wave energy company that converts ocean and sea waves into clean, reliable, and cost-efficient electricity using its patented technology. By generating renewable power directly from existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties, and piers, Eco Wave Power enables sustainable electricity production in close proximity to coastal cities, ports, and energy-intensive infrastructure.

As global electricity demand continues to rise, driven in part by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, data centers, and digital infrastructure, Eco Wave Power is positioning its technology as a scalable, nearshore renewable energy solution capable of supporting next-generation power needs.

With a mission to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy while supporting the next generation of digital and industrial infrastructure, Eco Wave Power developed and operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station, recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and co-funded by EDF Power Solutions. In the United States, the Company recently launched the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy.

Eco Wave Power is expanding globally with projects planned in Portugal, Taiwan, and India, representing a project pipeline of 404.7 MW. The Company has received international recognition and support from organizations including the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK, and the EU Horizon 2020 program, and was honored with the United Nations Global Climate Action Award.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "WAVE."

Note: Information available on or through the websites mentioned herein does not form part of this press release.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue-chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients through research, investor outreach, media production, roadshows, conferences, and capital markets advisory services.

To learn more about RedChip, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/about_us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its belief that wave energy can become an important component of the future renewable energy mix, its expectations regarding Eco Wave Power's commercialization strategy and expanding global project pipeline, its belief that wave energy represents a significant untapped renewable energy resource that can contribute to the future energy mix while helping meet growing electricity demand near coastal population centers and infrastructure hubs, and its positioning of wave energy technology as a scalable, nearshore renewable energy solution capable of supporting next-generation power needs driven by artificial intelligence, data centers, and digital infrastructure. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will", or variations of such words, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Eco Wave Power's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and other documents filed or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

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Source: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)