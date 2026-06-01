Revelation Biosciences, Inc.: Revelation Biosciences Expands Acute Kidney Injury Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) (the "Company" or "Revelation"), a clinical-stage life sciences company developing innovative solutions to treat acute and chronic disease, today announced the expansion of its Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Advisory Board, with the addition of two new members, Dr. Peter Pickkers and Dr. Lui Forni, ahead of its upcoming Phase 2/3 clinical trial. The distinguished panel comprises internationally recognized nephrologists and critical care physicians who will guide the company's clinical strategy, monitor trial progress, and advance Gemini as a treatment for AKI. Drawing on their collective expertise, the board will help shape the most effective study design to address the significant unmet medical need in AKI and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

Peter Pickkers, MD, PhD

Dr. Pickkers is an internist-intensivist and professor of Experimental Intensive Care Medicine. His research focuses on (pharmacological) modulation of the innate immune response, sepsis, and organ dysfunction, especially the kidney. Dr. Pickkers is Professor of Intensive Care Medicine at the Radboud University Medical Center Nijmegen, the Netherlands. He qualified as MD (1991) and completed his residency in Internal and Intensive Care Medicine at the Radboud University Nijmegen. In 2000 he received his doctorate, titled 'Vascular effects of diuretics', cum laude. His research focuses on pharmacological modulation of the innate immune response in translational models and patients, and the consequences for organ function, with a focus on the kidney and brain. Up to now, 28 PhD's were completed under his supervision. With over 2000 endotoxemia experiments performed, he leads the most active group using this human in vivo model of inflammation worldwide. He has given invited lectures on all major meetings in the field of intensive care medicine and nephrology, and he cooperates with various international experts in the field of sepsis and nephrology and has participated in several guideline and steering committees. Dr. Pickkers is also on the editorial board of Intensive Care Medicine, Intensive Care Medicine Experimental and Shock.

Lui Forni, MD, PhD, JFICMI

Professor Lui Forni trained at St George's Hospital Medical School before training at the London Postgraduate Medical Schools. His Registrar Training was at St Thomas', followed by ICU and Nephrology training at St Thomas' and St George's. He was a consultant Intensivist/Nephrologist at the Western Sussex Hospitals Trust for over 10 years before moving to his current post as Professor of intensive care medicine at the Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. Research interests include pre-operative assessment of high-risk surgical candidates, renal replacement therapy, diagnosis, pathophysiology, and treatment of acute kidney injury and predictive modeling in acute medical admissions. Professor Forni has been the UK Principal Investigator for several international studies and is currently the lead investigator for a UK study. He has been an advisor for NCEPOD and was a founding member of the ESICM AKI group, of which he was elected chair of the section in 2013, and is currently a member of the executive council of the ESICM serving as general secretary, having previously been research chair. He has been a faculty member for the ESICM and the ICS, as well as lecturing nationally and internationally. In 2023, Dr. Forni was made Professor of Acute Medicine and Critical Care at the School of Medicine at the University of Surrey. Professor Forni is a referee for over 20 journals and is on the editorial board of several.

About Gemini

Gemini is the Company's proprietary formulation of phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD), a toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) agonist. TLR4 stimulation with Gemini rebalances the innate immune response and has been demonstrated to have the potential to treat acute and chronic diseases associated with dysregulated inflammation. Gemini is currently being evaluated as a potential treatment for acute kidney injury (GEM-AKI); Gemini is also being developed as a treatment for chronic kidney disease (GEM-CKD), as a treatment to reduce hyperinflammation and infection associated with severe burn (GEM-PBI), and as a treatment to prevent post-surgical infection (GEM-PSI). The potential of Gemini to correct dysregulated inflammation has been demonstrated in multiple preclinical models of AKI, CKD, and infection, as well as in two Phase 1 clinical studies. See additional detail here.

About Revelation Biosciences, Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on rebalancing inflammation using its proprietary formulation, Gemini. Revelation has multiple ongoing programs to evaluate Gemini as a treatment for acute kidney injury, a treatment of chronic kidney disease, prevention of post-surgical infection, and a treatment to reduce hyperinflammation and infection associated with severe burn.

For more information, please visit www.RevBiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are only predictions or statements of current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Revelation cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the ability of Revelation to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition; the ability of Revelation to grow and manage growth, profitability, and retain its key employees; the possibility that Revelation may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; risks relating to the successful development of Revelation's product candidates; the ability to successfully complete planned clinical studies of its product candidates; the risk that we may not fully enroll our clinical studies or enrollment will take longer than expected; risks relating to the occurrence of adverse safety events and/or unexpected concerns that may arise from data or analysis from our clinical studies; changes in applicable laws or regulations; expected initiation of the clinical studies, the timing of clinical data; the outcome of the clinical data, including whether the results of such studies are positive or whether they can be replicated; the outcome of data collected, including whether the results of such data and/or correlation can be replicated; the timing, costs, conduct and outcome of our other clinical studies; the anticipated treatment of future clinical data by the FDA, the EMA or other regulatory authorities, including whether such data will be sufficient for approval; the success of future development activities for its product candidates; potential indications for which product candidates may be developed; the ability of Revelation to maintain the listing of its securities on NASDAQ; the expected duration over which Revelation's balances will fund its operations; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the SEC by Revelation.

Company Contacts

Mike Porter

Investor Relations

Porter LeVay & Rose Inc.

Email: mike@plrinvest.com

Chester Zygmont, III

Chief Financial Officer

Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Email: czygmont@revbiosciences.com

SOURCE: Revelation Biosciences, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/revelation-biosciences-expands-acute-kidney-injury-advisory-board-1172098