CVS Health: Helping Seniors Navigate Digital-First Health Care

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

Key points

Many older adults struggle with digital health literacy, making everyday health tasks harder as digital-first care becomes more common.

Seniors face real barriers to digital care, but they're eager to learn and want tools and experiences designed with them in mind.

CVS Health is already taking meaningful steps to close the digital divide and make care simpler and more accessible for people of all ages.

For millions of older adults, managing their health now means making sense of apps, online portals, digital forms and telehealth visits. These tools can make care simpler, but only when people feel confident using them.

With more health care happening online, we set out to better understand how seniors are navigating digital health care today. Our research focused on Medicare-eligible adults and included surveys, interviews and group conversations with seniors across different ages, incomes, geographies, health conditions and living situations.

What emerged was a clear picture: digital health literacy - an individual's ability to access, understand and navigate digital tools to manage their health care - is now a key factor in whether people can access care, understand their options and stay engaged in their health.

How digital skills influence health outcomes

Digital health literacy is about more than knowing how to use a smartphone. It includes being able to find reliable health information online, navigate patient portals, feel confident sharing personal data and access the internet and devices needed to do all of the above.

Our research found that most seniors face challenges in at least one of these areas, and often more than one at the same time. Many seniors reported that these digital barriers have a real impact on how well they manage their care.

When digital systems are hard to use, people are more likely to miss appointments, delay medication or struggle to manage their chronic conditions.

Digital health literacy also intersects with other social factors. Seniors with lower incomes, limited access to reliable internet, disabilities or who live alone are more likely to face digital barriers. Without thoughtful design and support, digital transformation can unintentionally widen existing health gaps rather than close them.

"Trust and simplicity of care are critical to improving health outcomes," said Dr. Ayo Gathing, Senior Medical Director and Deputy Chief Health Engagement & Access Team Officer at CVS Health. "Clear, simple digital experiences paired with the right support can increase trust for the aging population, which boosts engagement and leads to more access. It can make a real difference in helping people stay connected to care."

Digital literacy in health care isn't just about technology - it's about access and understanding.

Seniors are open to digital care - when it works for them

Low digital health literacy doesn't mean low motivation to learn. 86% of respondents are open to using digital health tools, and many are eager to improve their skills.

Older adults who face the biggest barriers often want simple, practical support: clear instructions, easy to navigate websites, straightforward login processes and reassurance that their personal information is safe. Many also value having access to real people -whether in person or over the phone - who can help them build confidence and learn at their own pace.

In short, seniors aren't resistant to digital care. They want digital experiences that respect their needs, preferences and comfort levels.

Designing digital health care that works for everyone

CVS Health is applying these insights across its digital ecosystem, focusing on experiences that simplify care. This includes clearer navigation, stronger accessibility features, and added transparency around privacy and security.

Care Paths uses AI to clarify benefits and procedures and offer personalized care guidance in a single experience.

New conversational AI navigation allows members to use plain language to get clear, personalized answers without needing to use technical health care terminology.

We're enabling CVS Pharmacy customers to initiate self-check-in, schedule appointments, see pharmacy rewards, and provide additional information via intuitive prompts to help expedite prescription pickup and pharmacy care.

Oak Street Health offers classes on "Smartphone Basics" and "Fraud Prevention" in their community rooms, and computer/internet access for those who may not have it at home.

Later this year, we will launch Health100, an AI-native, state-of-the-art technology and service platform. It's designed to be the front door to a fully integrated health care experience for all consumers, regardless of the banner on their pharmacy, pharmacy benefit, or health care benefit card.

By designing care around people and pairing digital tools with human support, we're working to simplify health care and make it easier to use, easier to trust and easier to rely on.

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CVS Health

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-helping-seniors-navigate-digital-first-health-care-1172140