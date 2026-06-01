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WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 13:31
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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 15:12 Uhr
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ASUSTeK Computer Inc.: ASUS Unveils Revolutionary ProArt PCs Powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark at COMPUTEX 2026

  • New ProArt AI PCs Powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark
    ASUS introduces ProArt laptops and Mini PC powered by the world's first Windows PCs purpose-built for personal agents, reinventing the next wave of Windows PC experiences.
  • Unified Memory Architecture for Demanding AI Workloads
    Featuring 1 petaflop of AI performance, industry-leading power efficiency, full-stack NVIDIA AI and RTX graphics technology, and up to 128GB of unified memory.
  • Unique ASUS creative Apps and AI Workflows
    ASUS integrates exclusive creator applications with local AI generative capabilities and AI agents, along with optimized workflows, to deliver faster creative AI experiences.

TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At COMPUTEX 2026, ASUS today announced a new generation of AI creator PCs under its ProArt lineup, powered by NVIDIA's RTX Spark. The new lineup - including the ProArt P16 (H7607) and P14 (H7407) laptops, alongside the ProArt Mini PC - is designed for AI creators, workflow builders, developers who demand powerful local AI capabilities and advanced content creation workflows.

At the heart of the new ProArt laptops is NVIDIA RTX Spark, a revolutionary superchip that combines an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores and a 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU. Featuring up to 1 petaflop of AI performance and 128GB of unified memory, it is purpose-built for the next generation of on-device AI agents, enabling advanced AI workflows and content creation. Its breakthrough power efficiency also makes it possible for ProArt laptops to be up to 13% slimmer and 18% lighter than the previous generation while delivering all-day battery life.

The ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display redefines professional visuals, delivering up to 1,600 nits of HDR peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate (VRR) technology, and an anti-reflection coating. Available in Nano Black and Neo White finishes (the first color aesthetics in the ProArt laptop family), the new laptops introduce professional aesthetics with smooth tactile finishes and anti-smudge surface treatment.

Additional features include:

  • All-day battery life with 90Wh+ capacity
  • Precise haptic touchpad feedback
  • Responsive multitasking optimized for creator workflows
  • New era of Windows PC experiences

ASUS integrates exclusive creator applications with local AI generative capabilities and AI agents, along with optimized workflows, to deliver faster creative AI experiences. The new ProArt P16 and P14 will be showcased at ASUS booth during COMPUTEX 2026, with availability beginning in Fall 2026 in select regions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992016/ProArt_Series_KV_3840x2160.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asus-unveils-revolutionary-proart-pcs-powered-by-nvidia-rtx-spark-at-computex-2026-302787112.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.