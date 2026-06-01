

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), the rail transportation company, Monday announced that it has promoted its head of mechanical department, Brian Barr, as its Chief Operating Officer, effective June 1.



Barr succeeds John Orr who will retire from the company on July 1.



Brian Barr has more than 28 years of experience including more than a decade leading transportation teams in the east, to oversee Norfolk Southern's railway operations, and has been leading the mechanical department for two years.



In pre-market activity, NSC shares were trading at $302.83, down 0.70% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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