Kyzenn Releases Marketplace Growth Framework for Amazon and Retail Media Brands

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Kyzenn today announced the release of a marketplace growth framework designed to help consumer brands improve operational efficiency, traffic quality, and performance measurement across Amazon and other retail media environments.

The framework addresses a growing challenge for e-commerce brands as advertising costs rise, attribution becomes more complex, and marketplace competition increases. According to Kyzenn, many brands are moving away from fragmented, channel-specific execution and toward integrated systems that connect advertising, catalog management, conversion optimization, external traffic, and analytics.

"Many brands are not underperforming because of a lack of effort," a Kyzenn representative said. "They are underperforming because growth systems are often fragmented across disconnected teams, tools, and initiatives."

A Shift Toward Integrated Marketplace Operations

Kyzenn's framework identifies several areas that are becoming increasingly important for marketplace growth, including paid media management, listing performance, conversion infrastructure, reimbursement monitoring, creator and affiliate activity, and cross-channel attribution.

The company noted that Amazon and other retail platforms are increasingly being viewed as full commercial operating environments rather than standalone advertising channels. This shift is prompting brands to evaluate how catalog structure, product discoverability, content quality, and operational oversight affect overall performance.

Focus on Traffic Quality and Attribution

As brands invest more in external traffic from social media, creator campaigns, paid search, and affiliate channels, Kyzenn said the quality of that traffic is becoming more important than traffic volume alone.

The company's analysis emphasizes that brands should evaluate whether off-platform campaigns are contributing to measurable marketplace outcomes such as engagement, conversion behavior, and ranking-related signals.

"Driving traffic is only one part of marketplace growth," the representative added. "The more important question is whether that traffic supports meaningful commercial outcomes."

Operational Efficiency as a Growth Factor

Kyzenn also highlighted the role of operational efficiency in improving marketplace performance. The company noted that inventory discrepancies, catalog issues, reimbursement gaps, conversion friction, and incomplete attribution can affect profitability even when advertising activity remains strong.

The framework encourages brands to treat marketplace growth as a connected operating system rather than a collection of separate marketing activities.

According to Kyzenn, stronger alignment between advertising, creative, catalog operations, analytics, and marketplace management can help brands identify performance gaps earlier and make more informed decisions.

Responsible Use of AI in Marketplace Growth

The framework also addresses the role of artificial intelligence in e-commerce operations. Kyzenn stated that AI is most effective when used to improve speed, visibility, and decision support across complex performance environments.

The company emphasized that AI should not replace commercial judgment or marketplace experience. Instead, it can assist teams by helping organize data, identify trends, surface diagnostic issues, and support faster analysis across multiple channels.

"AI is becoming less about novelty and more about operational leverage," the representative said. "The value comes from helping teams process information more effectively while keeping strategic judgment in human hands."

Industry Context

Retail media and marketplace commerce continue to evolve as brands expand across Amazon, Walmart, Target, TikTok Shop, creator ecosystems, and other digital commerce channels. As these environments become more connected, brands are placing greater emphasis on systems that improve measurement, accountability, and operational coordination.

Kyzenn said its marketplace growth framework is intended to help brands better understand the relationship between acquisition, conversion, operational execution, and profitability.

About Kyzenn

Kyzenn is a marketplace growth and retail media performance company focused on helping consumer brands improve e-commerce operations, advertising performance, conversion systems, attribution, and marketplace execution. The company works with brands seeking integrated growth systems across Amazon and broader digital commerce environments.

Media Details

Tariq Khan, Co-Founder, Kyzenn

Chang@kyzenn.com

https://kyzenn.com/

SOURCE: Kyzenn

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kyzenn-releases-marketplace-growth-framework-for-amazon-and-reta-1171901