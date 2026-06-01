London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Edison issues report on Nabaltec (XETRA: NTG).

Nabaltec is a German specialist chemicals business focused on aluminium hydroxide- and aluminium oxide-based products. Its products are used where customers require fire safety, smoke suppression, thermal management, electrical insulation and wear resistance. The company's largest segment, Functional Fillers, supplies halogen-free flame-retardant fillers, fine hydroxides, viscosity-optimised hydrates and boehmites for applications including power and data cables, EV charging infrastructure, battery thermal management and separator coatings. Specialty Aluminas supplies aluminium oxide-based products into refractory, technical ceramics, polishing, catalyst and electrical insulation applications.

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Source: Edison Group