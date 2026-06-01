AstraZeneca PLC: Admission of Further Securities to Trading

1 June 2026

Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R)

The following notification is made in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1 Details of the issuer a) Name AstraZeneca PLC b) LEI PY6ZZQWO2IZFZC3IOL08 2 Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading a) Name, type and identification code Ordinary Shares of $0.25 eachISIN: GB0009895292 b) Regulated market London Stock Exchange - Main Market c) Number of further securities issued and admitted 14,120 d) Total number of securities in issue following admission 1,551,009,750 e) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares 3 Admission details a) Date of admission Issued between 1 May 2026 to 31 May 2026 (admitted under a block admission dated 29 January 2021) b) Prospectus information Prospectus: N/ASupplementary: N/ACompany's webpage: https://www.astrazeneca.com c) Coverage of notification Admission of shares under the Company's employee share schemes from 1 May 2026 up to 31 May 2026, admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the Company's existing block admission of shares dated 29 January 2021.



AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Social Media @AstraZeneca.

Contacts

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Matthew Bowden

Company Secretary

AstraZeneca PLC

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