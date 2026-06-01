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WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
01.06.26 | 08:17
3,690 Euro
-0,81 % -0,030
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
APRANGA APB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APRANGA APB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6903,81017:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Turnover of Apranga Group in May 2026

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 34.3 million in May 2026 and increased by 13.8% compared to May 2025.

In January-May 2026, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 144.7 million and increased by 9.6% year-to-year.

In January-May 2026, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 11.4% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 5.9%, while in Estonia increased by 8.1%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 175 stores (103 in Lithuania, 45 in Latvia and 27 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 93.8 thousand sq. m., or by 1.5% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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