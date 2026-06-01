Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01
Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc
("Cadogan" or the "Company")
Director Dealings
Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its Non-Executive Director, Mr. Michel Meeus, has purchased on 1 June 2026 a total of 412,500 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, at a price of £0.04 each.
Following this transaction, Mr Michel Meeus holds in total 16,236,151 shares representing 6.4% of the Company.
About
Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.
For further information, please contact:
Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366
|1.
|Details of PDMR/ person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Michel Meeus
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification of sale of shares
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JIBKL29FAK1213
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code
|Ordinary shares of 3 pence eachGB00B12WC938
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) Volume(s)£0.04 412,500
|Aggregated information
|412,500£0.04
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 June 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OTC