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WKN: A0MWMF | ISIN: GB00B12WC938 | Ticker-Symbol: CPD
Frankfurt
01.06.26 | 08:15
0,040 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0410,05817:59
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 16:36 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Director Dealings

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its Non-Executive Director, Mr. Michel Meeus, has purchased on 1 June 2026 a total of 412,500 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, at a price of £0.04 each.

Following this transaction, Mr Michel Meeus holds in total 16,236,151 shares representing 6.4% of the Company.

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

1.Details of PDMR/ person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a) Name Michel Meeus
2.Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification of sale of shares
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
b) LEI 213800JIBKL29FAK1213
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code Ordinary shares of 3 pence eachGB00B12WC938
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)£0.04 412,500
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
412,500£0.04
e) Date of the transaction 1 June 2026
f) Place of the transaction OTC
© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.