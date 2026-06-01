Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Director Dealings

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its Non-Executive Director, Mr. Michel Meeus, has purchased on 1 June 2026 a total of 412,500 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, at a price of £0.04 each.

Following this transaction, Mr Michel Meeus holds in total 16,236,151 shares representing 6.4% of the Company.

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com

Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366