

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation accelerated further in May to the highest level in more than two-and-a-half years, flash data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 7.0 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 6.8 percent rise in April. Further, this was the strongest inflation since August 2023, when prices surged 7.7 percent.



The rise in inflation was largely driven by a 22.1 percent jump in transportation costs.



Inflation based on housing and utilities accelerated to 5.2 percent from 4.7 percent. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages moderated to 4.9 percent from 5.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent in May.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose at a faster pace of 6.3 percent annually in May versus a 6.0 percent increase in April. Moreover, this was the highest HICP inflation rate in thirty-two months.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News