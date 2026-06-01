

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reports of Iran's leadership halting talks with the U.S. in protest over Israel, has dampened global market sentiment on Monday. According to latest reports, Tehran has said it would halt negotiations with the U.S. over Israeli strikes on Lebanon and fully close the Strait of Hormuz.



Wall Street Futures are trading with mild losses. Benchmarks in Europe are trading deep in the red. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



Iran suspending talks with the U.S. bolstered safe haven demand for the U.S. dollar, sending the six-currency Dollar Index almost half a percent higher. Amidst the fresh uncertainty in the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, bond yields have spiked across regions and tenors.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have jumped around 7 percent following reports that Iranian negotiators had ceased talks with the U.S. Gold is trading with losses of more than 2 percent. Cryptocurrencies declined heavily as risk aversion deepened amidst reports of Bitcoin sales by Strategy Inc.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 50,813.30, down 0.43% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,574.20, down 0.08% Germany's DAX at 24,940.63, down 0.69% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,303.95, down 1.01% France's CAC 40 at 8,109.87, down 0.90% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,009.35, down 0.68% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 66,934.33, up 0.91% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,729.40, down 0.03% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,057.74, down 0.27% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,398.18, up 0.86% South Korea's KOSPI at 8,788.38, up 3.68%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.32, up 0.42% EUR/USD at 1.1617, down 0.37% GBP/USD at 1.3426, down 0.26% USD/JPY at 159.70, up 0.27% AUD/USD at 0.7140, down 0.61% USD/CAD at 1.3842, up 0.33%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.512%, up 1.35% Germany at 3.0194%, up 2.98% France at 3.647%, up 2.99% U.K. at 4.9010%, up 1.76% Japan at 2.679%, up 0.90%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $97.36, up 6.85%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $94.20, up 7.83%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,487.32, down 2.30%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $74.76, down 1.47%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $71,400.54, down 3.01% Ethereum at $1,964.76, down 2.27% BNB at $676.41, down 6.17% XRP at $1.28, down 3.61% Solana at $79.46, down 3.13%



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