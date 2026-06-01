Camurus AB: Camurus announces expansion of Lilly collaboration

LUND, Sweden, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camurus (NASDAQ STO: CAMX) today announced that Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") has exercised its option to include amylin receptor agonists (amylin) in the collaboration and license agreement entered in June 2025. The decision extends Lilly's exclusive, global rights to Camurus' FluidCrystal technology for the development and commercialization of long acting cardiometabolic drug medicines to an additional compound class.

The agreement comprises up to four proprietary Lilly drug compounds across three classes: dual GLP-1 and GIP and receptor agonists, triple agonists for GLP-1, GIP and glucagon receptor agonists, and amylin receptor agonists.

"Lilly's decision to exercise the option validates our technology, broadens our partnership and extends FluidCrystal into the expanding field of amylin therapeutics", said Fredrik Tiberg, President and CEO of Camurus. "We are very pleased with how the collaboration with Lilly is progressing."

Under the agreement, Camurus is eligible to receive up to 290 million USD in upfront development and regulatory milestone payments, as well as 580 million USD in sales-based milestone payments, in addition to tiered mid-single digit royalties on product sales. The option exercise triggers a 5 million USD initial payment to Camurus and is subject to milestone payments and the same royalty levels as the other compounds in the collaboration.

For more information

Fredrik Tiberg, President & CEO

Tel. +46 (0)46 286 46 92

fredrik.tiberg@camurus.com

Fredrik Joabsson, Chief Business Development Officer

Tel. +46 (0)70 776 17 37

ir@camurus.com

About FluidCrystal

Camurus' proprietary FluidCrystal technology is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of drug substance over extended periods - from days to months - with a single injection using a prefilled syringe or autoinjector pen. Upon contact with bodily fluids in the tissue, the lipid solution transforms into a liquid crystalline gel that quickly and effectively encapsulates the active ingredient. As the liquid crystalline matrix gradually degrades in the tissue, the drug is slowly released. The technology is commercially and regulatory validated by market approvals and product sales in Europe, the US, and Australia.

About Camurus

Camurus is an international, science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative, long-acting medicines for improving the lives of patients with severe and chronic diseases. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal technology and its extensive R&D expertise. The R&D pipeline includes products for the treatment of dependence, pain, cancer, and endocrine diseases. Camurus has operations across Europe, the US, and Australia, with headquarters in Lund, Sweden. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com and LinkedIn.

This information is information that Camurus AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the managing director, at 5.00 pm CET on 1 June 2026.

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