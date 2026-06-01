

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies have lost heavily in the past 24 hours as reports of Bitcoin sales by Strategy Inc and the geopolitical tensions caused by Iran suspending talks with U.S. spooked crypto market sentiment. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has slipped more than 2 percent in the past 24 hours while Bitcoin dropped to a low of $71,293.75.



Strategy Inc, on Monday announced the sale of 32 of its Bitcoin holdings during the period May 26 to 31. Proceeds from the bitcoin sales are expected to be used to fund distributions on the company's preferred stock.



Overall crypto market capitalization has declined 2.5 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.43 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has however increased 66 percent to $94 billion. Around 15 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas more than 60 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 3.5 percent lower at $71,071.20. The current price is around 44 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 8.4 percent in the past week and 18.8 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows declining to $125 million on Friday from $223 million on Thursday and $733 million on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with outflows of $68 million.



Bitcoin has slipped 1 notch to the 14th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com, and is positioned between Samsung ranked 13th and Micron Technology ranked 15th.



Ethereum (ETH) slipped 2.6 percent overnight as it traded at $1,959.55. The leading alternate coin is trading 60 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows dropping to $18 million on Friday from $121 million on Thursday. With outflows of $40 million, iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) accounted for the highest outflows.



Ethereum has slipped 6 notches to the 85th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) shed 5.8 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $678.46. BNB is trading 50 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency erased 3.9 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.27, around 67 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) decreased 3.4 percent overnight to $79.30. SOL's current price is around 73 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



Solana ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $1.3 million on Friday versus $0.5 million on Thursday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall however slipped 0.66 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3460. The trading price is 21 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) however jumped 3.5 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $71.52, around 4 percent below the all-time high of $64.59 recorded on May 26, 2026.



Hyperliquid ETF products in the U.S. witnessed record net inflows of $32 million on Friday. Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF (BHYP) topped with record inflows of $22.1 million.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall gained 1.1 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.09809. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



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