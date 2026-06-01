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Illustration of Sonovein with new robotics SpeedPulse

Theraclion (ISIN: FR0010120402; Ticker: ALTHE), an innovative company developing a robotic platform for non-invasive therapy using high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) for the treatment of varicose veins (the "Company"), announces the success of the first international HIFU congress, held in Parma on May 22 and 23, 2026, during which promising preliminary results from the clinical study conducted in Prague with its next-generation Sonovein SpeedPulse were presented.

The Parma congress confirms the growing interest of the phlebology community in Sonovein

The Third International Days of Phlebology congress, held in Parma, Italy, on May 22 and 23, 2026, and presented as the first HIFU congress, allowed the company to present its Sonovein technology to the international phlebology community.

Dedicated HIFU sessions and roundtable discussions were organized during the congress, during which 13 Sonovein users and key opinion leaders shared routine clinical practice results, covering hundreds of patients, different types of veins and several years of follow-up.

More than one hundred healthcare professionals visited Theraclion's booth during the congress, confirming the growing interest of the scientific community in the potential of non-invasive HIFU treatment enabled by Sonovein.

SpeedPulse: treatments performed in less than 30 minutes thanks to acoustic and robotic advances

During this event, preliminary results from the SpeedPulse study, initiated and conducted by Professor Jaroslav Strejcek in Prague, were presented. This study aims to evaluate a new prototype integrating advanced acoustic and robotic technologies designed to significantly accelerate treatment delivery and make the device easier to use.

Early observations show a major reduction in procedure duration, with treatments now performed in less than 30 minutes, together with improved physician ergonomics enabled by enhanced robotic range of motion and additional degrees of freedom. These advances address a key adoption challenge: making treatment faster, simpler and easier to integrate into daily practice.

"This study illustrates the remarkable expertise and progress achieved by our engineering and R&D teams," said Martin Deterre, CEO of Theraclion. "It demonstrates our ability to continuously improve the Sonovein platform to make treatment faster, easier to use and easier to integrate into physicians' daily practice. The gains observed with SpeedPulse validate several years of development in acoustics and robotics. Our ongoing work on artificial intelligence should allow us to go even further, by further reducing treatment times and improving the ergonomics of the device. We are eager to move on to the next stages of development, validation and industrialization in order to bring these new features to our users in the coming years.

Professor Jaroslav Strejcek, Principal Investigator of the study in Prague, commented:

"The speed improvements observed with this new prototype are very impressive. We are seeing treatments performed much faster and more smoothly than before, while maintaining the advantages of a completely non-invasive approach. These are very encouraging early clinical results

Theraclion emphasizes that the current prototype remains under clinical evaluation and is not yet commercially available. Additional development work and regulatory approvals will be required before any potential market introduction.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French MedTech company developing a non-invasive alternative to surgery through the innovative use of focused ultrasound.

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) does not require incisions or an operating room, leaves no scars, and allows patients to resume normal activities immediately. HIFU concentrates therapeutic ultrasound on an internal focal point from outside the body.

Theraclion is developing Sonovein, a robotic HIFU platform for varicose vein treatment, CE marked under the MDR (EU 2017/745), with the potential to replace millions of surgical procedures each year. To date, Sonovein has been adopted by more than a dozen centers worldwide and used in over 4,000 procedures. In the U.S., Sonovein is not yet available for sale.

Based in Malakoff (Paris), Theraclion's team comprises around 35 people.

For more information, please visit www.theraclion.com and follow the LinkedIn account.

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris Eligible for the PEA-PME scheme

Ticker: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402 LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

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Contacts:

Theraclion

Martin Deterre

Chief Executive Officer

investors@theraclion.com