DXC Technology Company: DXC Launches One of Its Most Powerful Growth Engines: DXC Engineering

DXC formally elevates its engineering division as a distinct service offering within its Consulting & Engineering Services (CES) organization combining deep domain-specific solutions, a powerful ecosystem of strategic technology partners, and AI-enabled solutions

11,000+ engineers across 29 countries within CES, DXC's broader 40,000-strong Consulting & Engineering Services organization

A rapidly growing engineering market where DXC's combination of domain depth, proprietary platforms, and curated partner ecosystem creates a structurally differentiated value proposition

Software powering 50M+ vehicles worldwide, trusted by 17 of the world's top 20 banks, and mission-critical infrastructure - evidence of an engineering practice that already operates at global scale

ASHBURN, Va., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced DXC Engineering, a distinct service offering and a foundational pillar of its Consulting & Engineering Services (CES) business. DXC Engineering is built on the 20-year digital engineering heritage of Luxoft-which DXC acquired in 2019-and consists of more than 11,000 highly specialized engineers delivering mission-critical solutions across Financial Services, Automotive, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Energy and other industries.

The new entity brings together three distinct capabilities: deep domain expertise, an industry-specific/AI partnership ecosystem, and Physical AI-enabled smart product design. DXC Engineering does not separate industry knowledge from technical execution, giving customers a single partner for the challenges that matter most. DXC builds solutions for customers that include a trading risk engine that can navigate real market volatility, an autonomous driving stack that meets functional safety standards, and a real-time telecom network platform that scales. DXC Engineering builds on these with focused investments to harness the potential triggered by AI.

"With DXC Engineering, we are making a deliberate bet and doubling down on DXC's unique engineering DNA. We are in the early stages of the software-defined era, and the time is now for customers to turn R&D into software-defined intelligent systems that will help them win in the marketplace. DXC Engineering is a signal to the market and to our customers that we are elevating the importance of our IP - both human and digital. Our customers look to DXC to design, build, and operate intelligent systems at scale, especially in environments where failure is not an option, and DXC Engineering will accelerate that capability just at the moment it's needed most in the marketplace."

- Ramnath Venkataraman, President, Consulting & Engineering Services, DXC Technology

CAPABILITIES DXC ENGINEERING BRINGS TO MARKET

Domain-specific Solutions:

DXC Engineering operates at both ends of the engineering spectrum: integrating the industry-specific software packages customers depend on, while simultaneously building the proprietary systems - trading engines, risk platforms, digital banking infrastructure - that set them apart. In Financial Services, DXC Engineering supports trading, risk, treasury, payments, digital banking, and regulatory platforms used by leading global institutions. In automotive, this dual model powers AMBER, DXC's proprietary software framework, which reduces vehicle software development cycles by up to 50% and infotainment costs by up to 30%. In other industries, DXC Engineering delivers telecom network modernization, AI-enabled operational platforms, Smart Manufacturing, and industrial engineering solutions supporting critical processes and infrastructure. The combination of deep integration expertise and bespoke engineering enables DXC to execute complex, large-scale transformations with speed, precision, and confidence.

A Robust Partner Ecosystem

DXC Engineering has deliberately built a partner ecosystem spanning the full breadth of what customers need - from silicon and AI compute leaders who unlock hardware-software convergence, to industry platform specialists including Murex, Temenos, and others who define how financial markets, trading operations, and core banking systems run, to a growing cohort of domain-specific technology startups bringing frontier capability into production environments. Across every layer, DXC Engineering adds its own bespoke engineering and enterprise-grade integration that goes further than any single-capability partner working alone.

Physical AI and AI-enabled Intelligent Systems

DXC Engineering applies AI across both enterprise and physical environments to improve automation, resilience, productivity, and operational intelligence. This includes banking and operations platforms, intelligent telecom and infrastructure systems, and advanced operational analytics across industries.

In a physical environment at the core of DXC Engineering's smart product capability is Physical AI - the discipline of engineering intelligent systems where software, hardware, and AI converge in real-world environments

From making autonomous vehicles road-ready to enhancing production line productivity at unprecedented speed, DXC works with silicon and AI compute leaders, such as NVIDIA to integrate embedded computing power solutions that can make Physical AI come to life for clients in ways that redefine what's possible.

AT SCALE TODAY

Financial services: 17 of the world's top 20 banks served; 350+ banking and capital markets clients across 70 countries; world's largest Murex implementation practice

Automotive: software in 50M+ vehicles; active programs with leading European and global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers via AMBER platform

Other focus industries covered by 150+ clients and more than 3000 projects delivered

DXC Engineering operates across 29+ countries and 51 delivery sites, with dedicated client-facing teams in North America, Continental Europe, and APJMEA as part of DXC's global CES organization. For more information, visit dxc.com/engineering .

MEDIA CONTACT: Ashley Houk-Temple, Media Relations, ashley.houktemple@dxc.com

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