Upsales Technology AB: Aira receives final approval for admission to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Upsales Technology AB (publ) ("Upsales") announces that its subsidiary AI Revenue Assistant Software Stockholm AB (publ) ("Aira"), which following a resolution at Upsales' Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2026 has been distributed to Upsales' shareholders in accordance with the Lex ASEA rules, has received final approval from Nasdaq Stockholm AB ("Nasdaq") for the admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The first day of trading is Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

The final approval follows the preliminary approval announced on May 29, 2026. Aira has since fulfilled the conditions set by Nasdaq for admission to trading.

The Aira share will trade under the ticker AIRA with ISIN code SE0028778498. Each shareholder in Upsales has received one share in Aira for each share held in Upsales.

Through the separation, Upsales is focused as a profitable, cash-generative SaaS company, while Aira is admitted to trading as an independent, AI-driven company with its own capital structure, market, and investor profile. Upsales has previously communicated that, with Aira separately listed, the company expects an EBITDA margin exceeding 35 percent on an annualized basis from the second quarter of 2026.

Advisors

Bergs Securities AB is acting as Certified Adviser and financial adviser to Aira in connection with the Listing. Advokatfirman Lindahl KB is acting as legal adviser to Aira.

Further information

All financial reports are available at www.upsales.com



Contacts

Daniel Wikberg, CEO

Kristina Fridheimer, CFO

IR contact:

ir@upsales.com

+46 70-261 84 05

About Upsales

Upsales is a Stockholm-based software company on a mission to build the leading AI platform for B2B revenue growth. With best-in-class data and proprietary AI agents, Upsales helps companies accelerate profitable growth. In the last two decades, the company has built a track record of organic, profitable growth. Upsales is a net cash company with zero debt and strong cash flows. Its scalable business model is powered by over 90% recurring subscription revenue. Upsales serves customers in 10 countries, with the majority of its customer base in Sweden. The company is 44% founder- and management-owned, with institutional shareholders including Danske Invest, Nordea Funds, Herald Investment Management, and Schroders.

Upsales Technology AB (publ) is a public company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).