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WKN: A1JG36 | ISIN: FR0011053636 | Ticker-Symbol: BC7
Stuttgart
01.06.26 | 20:02
0,530 Euro
-0,75 % -0,004
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0,5240,53220:19
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Actusnews Wire
01.06.2026 19:23 Uhr
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Capital B has opened online voting for its Combined General Meeting of June 17, 2026

Capital B has opened online voting for its
Combined General Meeting of June 17, 2026

  • Ordinary General Meeting to approve financial statements for FY 2025
  • Extraordinary General Meeting to authorize the establishment of a maximum capacity of 5 billion euros in nominal amount of capital increases (e.g., for reference and based on the current nominal value of the Company's shares of €0.04, a maximum of 125 billion shares), and 100 billion euros in nominal amount for the issuance of credit instruments, in line with the deployment of the Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per fully diluted share over time
  • Capital B's shareholders can, until June 16, 2026 at 3:00 PM (Paris time), vote online on their financial intermediary's portal

Puteaux, June 01, 2026: Capital B (The Blockchain Group, ISIN: FR0011053636, ticker: ALCPB | US: CPTLF) (the "Company"), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized technology consulting and development, and corporate treasury, has opened the 'Votaccess' electronic voting procedure to its shareholders for its Combined General Meeting of June 17, 2026. The main purpose of this General Meeting will be to approve the financial statements for the 2025 financial year and to authorize the establishment of a maximum capacity of 5 billion euros in nominal amount of capital increases (e.g., for reference and based on the current nominal value of the Company's shares of €0.04, a maximum of 125 billion shares), and 100 billion euros in nominal amount for the issuance of credit instruments, to accelerate its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per fully diluted share over time. A detailed presentation of the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per fully diluted share over time, is available on the Company's website: https://cptlb.com/about/who-we-are/

Continued deployment of the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy

In line with the deployment of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, Capital B (The Blockchain Group, ISIN: FR0011053636, ticker: ALCPB | US: CPTLF) is submitting to the Company's Annual General Meeting a new delegation of authority to the Board of Directors allowing the establishment of a maximum capacity of 5 billion euros in nominal amount of capital increases (e.g., for reference and based on the current nominal value of the Company's shares of €0.04, a maximum of 125 billion shares), and 100 billion euros in nominal amount for the issuance of credit instruments, to accelerate its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per fully diluted share over time.

All shareholders are invited to vote at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of June 17, 2026 to approve the 2025 financial statements and to support the acceleration of the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy.

Vote arrangements

Shareholders can vote or grant their proxy to the Chairman:

  • by online vote (Votaccess) before June 16, 2026 at 3:00 PM (Paris time), directly on the website of your financial intermediary using their usual login details, by accessing the voting page via the link next to the name of the security in their account statement, or via a "General Meetings" menu (or, depending on the intermediary, "Corporate Actions (OST)" or "Actions to be taken"). The Votaccess screen then enables to choose between the options "Grant proxy to the Chairman" or "Vote on the resolutions"
  • Registered shareholders may vote online by accessing their Sharinbox account via the website https://sharinbox.societegenerale.com/;
  • if their financial intermediary does not offer online voting, shareholders can vote by post form by sending, by email, the voting form (available on the website) together with a shareholding certificate. The deadline for postal votes is June 12, 2026 at 11:59 PM (Paris time).

For further information, it is possible to contact Shareholder Services by email via agm-cptlb@actus.fr or by phone on 01 89 70 21 21.

The information and documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, including the notice of meeting published in Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) and the arrangements for attending and voting at the Combined Annual General Meeting to be held on June 17, 2026 at 10 AM at the offices of CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats, 2 rue Ancelle - 92200 Neuilly-sur Seine, are available on Capital B's website in the "Financial Information" section, under "AGM", at https://cptlb.com/annual-general-meating/agm-2026/.

These documents are also available to shareholders under the legal and regulatory conditions at Capital B's registered office.

Risk factors

The Company reminds that the risk factors related to the Company and to its business are detailed in its 2025 annual results financial report, available for free on the Company's website (https://www.cptlb.com). The realization of all or part of these risks could negatively impact the Company's operations, financial position, results, development, or outlook.

* * *

About Capital B (FR:ALCPB | US:CPTLF)
Capital B is a Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and Decentralized Tech consulting and development, and corporate treasury.		EURONEXT Growth Paris
FR Ticker: ALCPB
US OTCID Ticker: CPTLF
ISIN: FR0011053636
Reuters: ALCPB.PA
Bloomberg: ALCPB.FP

Contact:
contact@cptlb.com

Investor relations
Actus Finance & Communication
Mathieu Calleux
tbg@actus.fr		Press relations
Actus Finance & Communication
Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
acdudicourt@actus.fr - +33 6 24 03 26 52
Céline Bruggeman
cbruggeman@actus.fr - +33 6 87 52 71 99

Le Crayon groupe
Sarah Benmoussa
Sarahb@lecrayongroupe.fr
Capital B press releases are available on:
Financial information - Capital B
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98483-20260601-tbg-cp-01-juin-2026-19h00-en-final.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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