RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Comprehensive Healthcare Systems' Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on June 11

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on June 11, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET, with Comprehensive Healthcare Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:CMHSF)(TSXV:CHS), a provider of healthcare benefits administration software and services.

The exclusive event will feature Comprehensive Healthcare Systems CEO Chris Cosgrove, who will provide investors with an overview of the company's proprietary Novus 360 healthcare benefits administration platform and its role in modernizing benefits management for self-insured employers, labor unions, and third-party administrators. Cosgrove will discuss how Comprehensive is leveraging automation, advanced data analytics, and AI-enabled solutions to streamline healthcare benefits administration, improve client outcomes, and drive operational efficiencies across its growing customer base.

In addition, Cosgrove will outline the company's recent expanding contract pipeline and strategy for scaling recurring SaaS revenue through both organic growth and targeted acquisitions. He will also share management's perspective on the significant market opportunity within the healthcare benefits administration sector, the company's path toward profitability, and key initiatives designed to create long-term shareholder value.

A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/CMHSF/88377822531

Questions can be pre-submitted to CMHSF@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

CMHSF@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-comprehensive-healthcare-systems-exclusive-live-investor-we-1172328