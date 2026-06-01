

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $169.10 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $36.58 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $226.68 million or $1.16 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 157.0% to $437.01 million from $170.02 million last year.



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $169.10 Mln. vs. $36.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $437.01 Mln vs. $170.02 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 465.0 M To $ 475.0 M



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