

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthropic has quietly submitted a registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential initial public offering, gearing up for what could be one of the most anticipated market entries in a while.



With this filing, the company now has the option to go public once the SEC finishes its review, though they haven't nailed down the timing, number of shares, or pricing yet.



Founded back in 2021 by ex-OpenAI researchers and executives, Anthropic has quickly established itself as a major player in the AI space, especially with its Claude models, including the popular Claude Code programming assistant.



The company's growth has been nothing short of explosive, recently reporting a revenue run rate of $47 billion, a big jump from just $10 billion in annual revenue last year.



They've reached a valuation of $965 billion after their latest funding round, overtaking OpenAI, which had a valuation of $852 billion earlier this year. On top of that, Anthropic's been beefing up its enterprise solutions and forming partnerships, like those with Amazon Web Services and SpaceX, to meet the increasing demand for its AI services.



This IPO filing comes at a time when competition in the AI field is heating up, with Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google all pushing forward with their coding and enterprise AI tools.



A public listing would offer investors their first real glimpse into Anthropic's financials and operations just as concerns grow about whether the huge investments pouring into the AI industry can be sustained.



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