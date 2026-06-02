

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia is scheduled to release a batch of data on Tuesday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are April numbers for building approvals and private sector credit and Q1 figures for current account and company gross operating profits.



In March, building approvals were down 10.5 percent on month and up 19.7 percent on year and private sector credit was up 0.7 percent on month. In the previous quarter, the current account deficit was A$21.1 billion, while operating profits climbed 5.8 percent on quarter.



South Korea will provide May numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.5 percent monthly increase and the 2.6 percent yearly gain in April.



Japan will see May numbers for its monetary base, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 9.5 percent on year following the 11.3 percent drop in April.



Indonesia will release April trade data and May numbers for consumer prices. In March, imports were up 1.51 percent on year and exports sank an annual 3.10 percent for a trade surplus of $3.32 billion. In April, overall inflation was up 0.13 percent on month and 2.42 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.44 percent.



Hong Kong will provide April figures for retail sales; in March, sales were up 12.8 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia remain closed on Tuesday for the Harvest Festival; they return to action on Wednesday.



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