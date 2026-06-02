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WKN: 863186 | ISIN: US0079031078 | Ticker-Symbol: AMD
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 21:58
437,50 Euro
-0,25 % -1,10
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431,35432,4507:29
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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 07:06 Uhr
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Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Supermicro Expands Rack-Scale AI Leadership with AMD Helios Platform, Accelerating Deployment and Operational Efficiency

  • Next -generation Supermicro AMD Helios platform to be showcased at Computex
  • Rack-scale DCBBS architecture enables rapid deployment and seamless scaling from single racks to hyperscale AI clusters
  • 72-GPU double-width Helios rack powered by AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs delivers exceptional performance for large-scale AI training and inference workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif. and TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, 5G/Edge Total Solution Provider featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS), in close collaboration with AMD, will showcase the next-generation AMD Helios rack-scale platform at Computex. Designed for the era of agentic AI, Helios enables Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), NeoClouds, hyperscalers, and enterprises to deliver large-scale AI workloads-including Sovereign AI, LLM training, inference, and fine-tuning-with unmatched efficiency and scalability.

"With DCBBS, Supermicro is redefining what is possible in the data center by shifting from traditional server design to a complete rack-scale architecture," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "By combining Supermicro's DCBBS with AMD Instinct MI455X GPU architecture, we deliver unprecedented AI performance, improved power efficiency through advanced cooling, and scalable infrastructure for next-generation AI workloads."

https://www.supermicro.com/en/accelerators/amd

"The next era of AI will be defined not only by more compute, but by how efficiently that compute can be deployed, connected and scaled," said Ravi Pendekanti, corporate vice president, Data Center Solutions Business Group, AMD. "AMD Helios delivers an open, rack-scale AI architecture that brings together leadership AMD compute, networking and software to help customers accelerate time to deployment, improve infrastructure efficiency and scale demanding AI workloads with long-term flexibility."

Supermicro is one of the first partners collaborating closely with AMD to bring the Helios solution to market, reinforcing its leadership in delivering end-to-end AI infrastructure solutions. Helios is a 72-GPU double-width rack-scale system powered by AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs, 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, and AMD Pensando networking technologies all unified by the open AMD ROCm software stack. Optimized for large-scale AI deployments, Helios delivers exceptional compute density and performance for frontier model training and high-throughput inference. Key capabilities include modular scalability from rack to cluster level, open networking for both scale-up and scale-out AI, advanced security, and integrated virtualization with rack-scale software acceleration.

With open networking, advanced security, and integrated ROCm software, Helios helps providers accelerate time-to-market AI services, optimize resource utilization, and deliver reliable, high-performance AI capabilities at hyperscale.

The Helios platform exemplifies Supermicro's A+A+A approach-Architecture, Accelerators, and Advancements-bringing together rack-scale system design, leading AMD AI compute solutions, and integrated software innovations. This unified approach enables customers to deploy AI infrastructure faster, operate more efficiently, and scale seamlessly as demand grows.

DCBBS delivers complete, modular AI infrastructure built from validated components and subsystems, enabling flexible deployment from individual servers and networking to full rack-scale and data center-level solutions, including software and services.

The AMD Helios rack-scale solution will be on display at the Supermicro booth Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, 4F, N0602, offering attendees a first-hand look at its design and capabilities. Visitors can also explore the platform through Supermicro's A+ Superverse Interactive Demo.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, AMD Instinct, Pensando, ROCm and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991190/Super_Micro_Computer_AMD_Helios_Platform.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supermicro-expands-rack-scale-ai-leadership-with-amd-helios-platform-accelerating-deployment-and-operational-efficiency-302786307.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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