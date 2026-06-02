Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Supermicro Collaborates with Arm to Deliver a New Class of Energy-Efficient Rack-Scale Infrastructure for Enterprise Agentic AI

Arm AGI CPU is designed for maximum efficiency in agentic AI workload orchestration

Supermicro rack-scale Arm AGI CPU designs increase agentic AI compute performance density within any power envelope

Supermicro's DCBBS capabilities and global manufacturing footprint reduce time-to-online (TTO) for large-scale AI infrastructure deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif. and TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, 5G/Edge total solution provider featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS), today announced a new class of AI-centric solutions featuring Arm AGI CPUs. The increasing compute demands of modern agentic AI require a new class of rack-scale infrastructure that maximizes compute performance within the power envelopes and physical footprints of enterprise data centers. Supermicro's new solutions are built to support the rapid growth of agentic AI, delivering performance, efficiency, and density that maximizes the economics of rack-scale deployments backed by Supermicro's, end-to-end DCBBS capabilities reduce time-to-online.

"Supermicro continues to lead the industry when it comes to deploying new and innovative rack-scale solutions that maximize performance and efficiency," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Our DCBBS technology stack delivers end-to-end data center solutions of any size, which combined with the new density and efficient performance optimized Arm AGI CPU microarchitecture, helps enterprises realize significant TCO savings on their agentic AI infrastructure investments."

Learn more about the Supermicro Arm server line here.

"Agentic AI is driving a fundamental shift in infrastructure requirements, where efficiency, scalability, and orchestration performance are becoming just as critical as raw compute," said Mohamed Awad, Executive Vice President, Cloud AI Business Unit, Arm. "By combining Arm AGI CPUs with Supermicro's rack-scale system expertise, we're enabling infrastructure designed to deliver higher AI throughput, maximum compute density, and improved data center economics at scale."

Supermicro's new computing platforms consist of air-cooled dual-socket 2U compute-optimized and 5U GPU-optimized rackmount servers, as well as a liquid-cooled multi-node solution designed specifically for rack-scale agentic AI deployments. Combining Supermicro's proven modular, high-density architectures with the energy-efficient Arm Neoverse CSS V3-based CPUs enables scalable, flexible infrastructure that maximizes performance-per-watt and dramatically lowers energy demand to accelerate AI adoption across modern data centers.

When deployed in Supermicro solutions, the Arm AGI CPU can deliver over 2x performance per rack compared to traditional architectures and help enterprises save up to $10 billion in CAPEX per Gigawatt of AI data center capacity based on Arm's estimates. Building on Supermicro's industry-leading rack density and performance-per-watt, these solutions help ensure maximum utilization of data center space and power resources.

Arm AGI CPU boasts a dense 136-core microarchitecture purpose built for performance, minimizing legacy overhead and completing more work per cycle for sustained, unthrottled performance. 6GB/s memory bandwidth per core and latency-optimized memory access support linear scaling, while expanded memory capacity and flexible I/O provides energy-efficient, scalable agentic AI infrastructure to orchestrate thousands of parallel tasks across distributed infrastructure.

With over 6,000 cores in a single air-cooled rack, enterprises can efficiently deploy numerous dedicated systems for a high volume of agentic AI tasks.

The Supermicro lineup of Arm-based servers includes five models:

2U Hyper Server - Optimized for agentic AI, Cloud, and memory-intensive workloads

https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/system/hyper/2u/ars-222h-nr

Two Arm AGI CPUs, up to 136 cores per CPU

Up to 6TB of DDR5-8800 MT/s RDIMMs

Up to two GPUs

5U GPU Server - GPU-dense configuration for AI training and inference

https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/system/gpu/5u/ars-522gp-nr

Two Arm AGI CPUs, up to 136 cores per CPU

Up to 6TB of DDR5-8800 MT/s RDIMMs

Up to 8 Double Width GPUs

2U4N Liquid-Cooled Server - For OCP ORV3 environment

https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/system/hyper/2-ou/ars-242tp-qnr-lcc

Two Arm AGI CPUs per node, up to 136 cores per CPU

4 Nodes in 2-OU potentially up to 20,672 cores per one ORV3 Rack.

Up to 6TB of DDR5-8800 MT/s RDIMMs per node

2U Hyper-E Server - Single-socket edge-optimized architecture with front I/O

https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/system/hyper/2u/ars-212he-fnr

Single socket Arm AGI CPU, up to 136 cores

Up to 3TB of DDR5-8800 MT/s RDIMMs

Up to 2 GPUs

1U 4N in an OCP ORW rack - Massive Compute Density

ORW - 48U rack

336 Arm AGI CPUs per rack

168 Servers per rack with 45,696 cores per rack

Supermicro continues to lead the industry with its comprehensive portfolio of AI infrastructure solutions, enabling organizations worldwide to deploy scalable, efficient, and environmentally responsible AI data centers.

The latest rack-scale solutions will be on display at the Supermicro booth at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, 4F, N0602, offering attendees a first-hand look at their design and capabilities.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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