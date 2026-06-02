Evotec SE: Evotec Appoints Rui Wang as Head of Global In Silico and AI

HAMBURG, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO)(Frankfurt Prime Standard:EVT) today announced the appointment of Rui Wang as Executive Vice President, Head of Global In Silico and AI. Mr. Wang brings to Evotec more than 20 years of experience supporting global pharma and biotech organizations to embed scalable data, analytics & AI across R&D, drug development, manufacturing and supply chain functions. In his role, Mr. Wang will spearhead the integration of computational science and data-driven decision-making across the R&D operation, with the goal of creating enterprise-scale solutions that ensure AI and in silico science become key pillars of the Evotec commercial value proposition.

Dr. Christian Wojczewski, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, said:

"Rui will play a key role in our ongoing effort to make Evotec's drug discovery and development enterprise a powerful engine of innovation, integration and operational efficiency. Advanced computational tools are essential to enhancing the value of both our business segments - Drug Discovery and Preclinical Development as well as Just - Evotec Biologics. These tools are not a separate entity but are embedded in everything we do to discover and develop new therapies."

Mr. Wang most recently served as Head of Data, Analytics and AI at AstraZeneca, where he has held roles of increasing responsibility for more than a decade. Prior to that he held positions at European Molecular Biology Laboratory's European Bioinformatics Institute and at Tangram Therapeutics (formerly e-therapeutics). He holds M.Sc. degrees in Bioinformatics from the University of Manchester and in System Design for Internet Applications from Newcastle University.

Rui Wang, Evotec's incoming Head of Global In Silico and AI, added:

"The companies that will lead in AI-enabled drug discovery are those that learn from the right data, generated against the right biological questions, at scale. Evotec is uniquely positioned at the intersection of discovery, data and proprietary platforms. Our focus is to translate this position into a durable scientific advantage by concentrating on the capabilities where we can truly differentiate - scaling them with depth and rigor."

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company that is pioneering the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies, we accelerate the journey from concept to cure - faster, smarter, and with greater precision. Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling. With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers' needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility. Through Just - Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability. With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology. Evotec's global team of more than 4,500 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter @Evotec.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih

EVP Head of Global Communications & Investor Relations

Sarah.Fakih@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec SE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/evotec-appoints-rui-wang-as-head-of-global-in-silico-and-ai-1172707