

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation from the euro area and mortgage approvals from the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's labor agency is scheduled to publish unemployment data for May. Unemployment is forecast to decline 56,800 compared to a drop of 62,700 in April.



At 3.00 am ET, preliminary consumer price figures are due from Austria.



At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England is slated to release UK mortgage approvals data. The number of mortgages approved in April is expected to fall to 62,000 compared to 63,530 in the previous month.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area flash inflation data for May. Economists expect inflation to rise to 2.4 percent from 2.2 percent in April.



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