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WKN: A40H8H | ISIN: BE0974487192 | Ticker-Symbol: TG40
Stuttgart
02.06.26 | 08:19
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
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OXURION NV Chart 1 Jahr
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Actusnews Wire
02.06.2026 08:23 Uhr
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OXURION: Oxurion - Termination of discussions for the French CRO project (LOI dated 13/10/25) and prioritization of the international target (LOI dated 19/03/26)

Leuven, BELGIUM - June 1st, 2026 - 18:30 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company based in Leuven, today announces the termination of discussions regarding the proposed acquisition of a majority stake in a French Contract Research Organization (CRO). This transaction was initially disclosed on October 13, 2025, and its extension was announced on February 27, 2026.

Following extensive due diligence conducted over the past months to analyze the target company's structure and validate its business plan, Oxurion concluded that the conditions required to finalize the transaction in a satisfactory manner, aligned with the Group's strategic and financial interests, were not met.

The Group is now fully concentrating its efforts and resources on pursuing exclusive discussions regarding the proposed acquisition of a majority stake in an international CRO operating across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, as announced on March 19, 2026. Oxurion reaffirms its commitment to building a leading integrated clinical research platform that combines multi-country operational expertise with advanced clinical data science solutions.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a company specializing in acquiring majority stakes in promising European pharmaceutical subcontractors. Oxurion's ambition is to build an integrated group of subcontractors serving healthcare players. The Group's headquarters are based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98495-oxurion_fin_ax_en.pdf

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