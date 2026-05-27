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WKN: A40H8H | ISIN: BE0974487192 | Ticker-Symbol: TG40
Stuttgart
27.05.26 | 18:03
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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OXURION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXURION NV 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0030,00518:57
Actusnews Wire
27.05.2026 18:23 Uhr
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OXURION: Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from Atlas

Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC has converted 3 convertible bonds in Oxurion resulting in a EUR 75,000 capital increase. This is part of Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC's EUR 20 million Capital Commitment[1].

Leuven, BELGIUM - May 27 2026 - 06:00 PM CET - In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the "Company" or "Oxurion"), announces the below information, following the issuance of 22,358,269 new ordinary shares on March 16, 2026, for a total amount of EUR 75,000 pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC.

Following completion of capital increase through the conversion of the convertible bonds, the total number of shares issued by Oxurion amounts to 111,049,581 outstanding ordinary shares carrying voting rights (compared to 88,691,312 outstanding ordinary shares previously). This number will be used as the denominator for the calculation of the percentages of shareholdings.

Therefore, Oxurion publishes the following updated information:

  • Share capital (EUR)
87,131,161.32
  • Total number of securities with voting rights (all ordinary shares)
111,049,581
  • Total number of ordinary shares (= denominator)
111,049,581
  • Number of outstanding, granted rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued (excluding any shares resulting (a) from the potential conversion of any convertibles bonds issued on December 20, 2021 to the benefit of Kreos Capital VI (UK) Limited, Pontifax Medison Finance (Israel) L.P. and Pontifax Medison Finance (Cayman) L.P. or (b) from the exercise of any subscription rights issued by the Company to the benefits of employees, consultants or directors of the Company (as they are both currently significantly out-of-the-money):
  • 353 convertible bonds issued on March 14, 2023, April 20, 2023, May 22, 2023, June 15, 2023, August 10, 2023, September 15, 2023, October 20, 2023, October 24, 2023, November 15, 2023, January 9, 2024, February 2, 2024, March 4, 2024, April 10, 2024, May 22, 2024, June 5, 2024, July 12, 2024, August 20, 2024, September 3, 2024, October 11, 2024, November 18, 2024, April 4, 2025, June 5, 2025, July 7, 2025, August 27, 2025, September 22, 2025, November 4, 2025, February 25, 2026 and on April 8, 2026 entitling its holder, Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC, to subscribe to a total number of securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares) in accordance with the terms and conditions of these convertible bonds pursuant to the Subscription Agreement entered into between the Company and Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC on March 1, 2023, as amended on September 10, 2023,December 22, 2023 3 March 2025 and March 10, 2026.

END

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a company specializing in acquiring majority stakes in promising European pharmaceutical subcontractors. Oxurion's ambition is to build an integrated group of subcontractors serving healthcare players. The Group's headquarters are based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Additional Disclaimer

The planned investment in digital assets (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) exposes the company to specific risks related to volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and cybersecurity. These factors may significantly affect the expected performance of the investments.

Please contact for additional information:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

[1] Press release Oxurion, 02/03/2023

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98412-oxur-pr_voting-rights-eng_20260527.pdf

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