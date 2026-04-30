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WKN: A40H8H | ISIN: BE0974487192 | Ticker-Symbol: TG40
Stuttgart
30.04.26 | 18:34
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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OXURION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXURION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0020,01518:59
Actusnews Wire
30.04.2026 18:53 Uhr
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OXURION: Publication Annual Report - Annual Shareholders Meeting

Leuven, BELGIUM - April 30, 2026 - 18:30 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a pharmaceutical outsourcing company based in Leuven, has today published its annual report for the financial year 2025. The annual report for the year ending December 31, 2025 is available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website and can also be downloaded as a PDF.

On this day as well, the Company has convened its Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The relevant documents pertaining to this Meeting have been published in the section "Shareholders Meetings".

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a company specializing in acquiring majority stakes in promising European pharmaceutical subcontractors. Oxurion's ambition is to build an integrated group of subcontractors serving healthcare players. The Group's headquarters are based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Additional Disclaimer

The planned investment in digital assets (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) exposes the company to specific risks related to volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and cybersecurity. These factors may significantly affect the expected performance of the investments.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson,
Chief Executive Officer
Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98009-oxur-shareholders-meeting-en-20260430.pdf

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