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WKN: A40H8H | ISIN: BE0974487192 | Ticker-Symbol: TG40
Frankfurt
16.04.26 | 08:03
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OXURION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXURION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0030,00519:02
Actusnews Wire
16.04.2026 18:23 Uhr
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OXURION: Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Atlas Special Opportunities II LLC

Leuven, BELGIUM - April 16, 2026 - 06:00 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a company headquartered in Leuven, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received a transparency notification as follows:

Oxurion received a transparency notification on April 16, 2026, from Atlas Special Opportunities II, LLC indicating that as of April 10, 2026, it held 11,869,012 shares of the then outstanding 88,691,312 shares, and therefore crossed under the threshold (15%) by virtue of the purchase of voting securities.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a company specializing in acquiring majority stakes in promising European pharmaceutical subcontractors. Oxurion's ambition is to build an integrated group of subcontractors serving healthcare players. The Group's headquarters are based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Additional Disclaimer

The planned investment in digital assets (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) exposes the company to specific risks related to volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and cybersecurity. These factors may significantly affect the expected performance of the investments.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson,
Chief Executive Officer
Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com
  1. Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97629-oxur-transparency-notification-en-20260416.pdf

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