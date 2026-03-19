OXURION: Oxurion signs a letter of intent for the acquisition of an international CRO

Leuven, BELGIUM - March 19, 2026 - 18:30 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a pharmaceutical outsourcing company based in Leuven, announces the signing of a letter of intent (LOI) for the acquisition of a majority stake in an international CRO operating in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. This transaction is fully aligned with Oxurion's strategy to strengthen its integrated model dedicated to clinical development.

An international CRO with a multi-country operational platform

The target company is an independent player recognized for the quality and scope of its clinical operations. It operates across the entire clinical trial lifecycle, from managing Phase I to IV studies to conducting monitoring, including site oversight and verifying scientific and regulatory compliance. In addition to its clinical expertise, the company possesses strong skills in regulatory affairs, medical writing, pharmacovigilance, and real-world data programs.

With an operational presence in several countries, the target company manages multicenter projects within diverse regulatory frameworks. This multi-jurisdictional capability allows it to work with a portfolio of institutional and private clients. In 2025, its revenue reached approximately €3 million, driven by the execution of over 300 projects since its inception. The company projects average growth of 12% over the next three years, excluding group synergies. EBITDA for 2025 is expected to be around 20%.

A structured transactional framework that conforms to the Oxurion model

• Oxurion plans to acquire 75% of the target company's share capital.

• The transaction values ??the target company at €3,712,500 on a 100% basis.

The transaction will be financed partly in cash and partly in Oxurion shares. Oxurion's management will strive to maximize the use of non-dilutive financing instruments.

The transaction is subject to the completion of due diligence (financial, legal, and technical), which will begin this March and is expected to be finalized by the end of May 2026. It is also subject to the parties' agreement on the legal documentation and, if applicable, the fulfillment of legal requirements (employee information and foreign direct investment procedures for the French strategic assets).

Oxurion has been granted an exclusivity period until June 30, 2026, which may be extended. During this period, the target company and its sellers agree not to initiate or maintain discussions with third parties regarding any competing transaction.

A strategic operation to strengthen Oxurion's integrated platform

The integration of this CRO would be a major lever for strengthening Oxurion's strategy, which aims to build a cohesive and complementary group covering the entire clinical development continuum. This acquisition would be particularly well-suited to Axiodis' data and biometrics expertise, enabling the combination of multicenter operational expertise and advanced digital tools. Oxurion thus intends to consolidate its position in a rapidly growing market, characterized by increased demand for partners capable of managing increasingly complex clinical projects from start to finish.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a company specializing in acquiring majority stakes in promising European pharmaceutical subcontractors. Oxurion's ambition is to build an integrated group of subcontractors serving healthcare players. The Group's headquarters are based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Additional Disclaimer

The planned investment in digital assets (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) exposes the company to specific risks related to volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and cybersecurity. These factors may significantly affect the expected performance of the investments.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson,

Chief Executive Officer

Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

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