

WELLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air New Zealand Ltd (ANZLY) on Tuesday reported higher passenger traffic for April, supported by increased demand across its network.



The airline carried 1.25 million passengers during the month, up 2.2% from 1.23 million a year earlier.



Revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) increased 4.8% year-on-year to 2.812 billion, while available seat kilometres (ASKs) rose 2.4% to 3.275 billion.



Passenger load factor improved by 1.9 percentage points to 85.8% from 83.9% a year ago.



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