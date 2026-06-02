Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die nächste Quantum-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N40X | ISIN: GRS003003035 | Ticker-Symbol: NAGF
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 20:42
14,710 Euro
-0,34 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,65014,69009:32
14,68514,83501.06.
PR Newswire
02.06.2026 09:12 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

National Bank of Greece joins Komgo to expand international trade finance capabilities

GENEVA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Bank of Greece (NBG) has joined Komgo's global trade finance network, marking a strategic milestone in the bank's international expansion. The partnership connects NBG to a leading multi-bank digital platform trusted by corporates and financial institutions worldwide, enabling the bank to extend its trade finance capabilities beyond Greece and deepen its engagement with international clients.

Benefits for NBG from this collaboration

As part of its strategic vision to expand its international activities, National Bank of Greece has partnered with Komgo, a leading global digital network for trade and working-capital finance. The collaboration connects NBG to an international ecosystem of corporates and financial institutions, enabling international access for Greek corporates, while creating new origination channels across key trade corridors and client segments beyond domestic market. By leveraging Komgo's global network and advanced technology, National Bank of Greece is now positioned to originate new opportunities, strengthen its footprint in international markets and create value for its corporate clients, contributing to a more integrated and digital trade ecosystem across the region.

Management perspectives

"Partnering with Komgo is fully aligned with our international ambition. It gives NBG immediate connectivity to a global network of trade participants, stronger origination in cross-border flows, and deeper engagement with international clients. As we grow our international franchise, this collaboration positions NBG as a gateway to global trade and a trusted partner for both Greek and international clients operating across borders," said Harry C. Vovos, Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Investment Banking at NBG.

"We are delighted to welcome National Bank of Greece to the Komgo network. NBG is a cornerstone of the Greek financial ecosystem, and their decision to join is a strong signal of the accelerating digitalisation of trade finance in the region," said Baptiste Audren, Chief Revenue Officer at Komgo.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece is one of the country's leading financial institutions, with over 185 years of history supporting the development of the Greek economy. The Bank provides a wide range of financial services across retail, corporate and investment banking, while continuously investing in digital innovation to enhance the experience of its customers. With a strong domestic presence and growing international footprint, NBG supports businesses in achieving their growth and international expansion ambitions.

The full announcement is available on the Komgo newsroom.

Press Contacts
anne-sophie.pinson@komgo.io
christille.danset@komgo.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992397/Komgo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2828670/Komgo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/national-bank-of-greece-joins-komgo-to-expand-international-trade-finance-capabilities-302787427.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.