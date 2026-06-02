

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Co. PLC (BLND.L, BRLAF), a Real Estate Investment Trust, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Joanne McNamara as Chief Executive Officer.



McNamara is expected to join British Land by the end of November, subject to her notice period.



McNamara is currently Executive Vice President, Europe at Oxford Properties, a real estate investor, developer and manager owned by OMERS.



The company said McNamara has over 20 years of experience in the real estate sector and has led major investment and development transactions across Europe.



McNamara most previously served at Oxford Properties in 2010 and has played a key role in building its European platform, including a portfolio of office, retail, logistics and residential assets.



In late January, Simon Carter has informed the Board of his intention to step down as CEO and from the Board. He will be leaving British Land to become CEO of P3 Logistics Parks.



On Monday, British Land closed trading 2.52% lesser at GBp 395 on the London Stock Exchange.



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