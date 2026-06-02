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WKN: A0JM27 | ISIN: CA21037X1006 | Ticker-Symbol: W9C
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 21:56
1.836,00 Euro
+0,82 % +15,00
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.813,001.830,0011:29
1.811,001.831,0001.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 00:06 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Constellation Software Inc. Confirms Closing of DerbySoft Acquisition Through Juniper Group

TORONTO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU) today announced that, through Juniper Group, an operating group of Vela Software, it has completed its previously announced acquisition of a majority interest in Derbysoft Holdings Limited ("Derbysoft"), the ultimate parent company of DerbySoft Inc., include PKFARE.

DerbySoft is expected to continue to operate independently under its existing leadership team, led by Ted Zhang as Chief Executive Officer.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc. acquires, manages, and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions to customers around the world. The company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CSU.

For further information, contact:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
Email: jbaksh@csisoftware.com
416-861-9677


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.