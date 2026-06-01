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WKN: 860095 | ISIN: US5053361078 | Ticker-Symbol: LAZ
Frankfurt
02.06.26 | 08:10
32,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LA-Z-BOY INC Chart 1 Jahr
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LA-Z-BOY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,60033,00011:28
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 22:15 Uhr
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La-Z-Boy Incorporated Completes Sale of American Drew and Kincaid Wholesale Casegoods Businesses

MONROE, Mich., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, completed the sale of its previously announced American Drew and Kincaid wholesale casegoods businesses to Banner House (formerly Magnussen Home Furnishings, Inc.), a multi-branded portfolio of home furniture. This portfolio optimization will enable La-Z-Boy Incorporated to focus on its core, vertically integrated North American upholstery business and drive its Century Vision strategy. La-Z-Boy stores, Comfort Studios, and Branded Spaces will continue to offer casegoods products to their consumers. These changes will enhance offerings in the future, opening up broader sourcing and driving efficiency in the process.

About La-Z-Boy:
La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is a leading vertically integrated retailer and manufacturer of high-quality, custom furniture that transforms the home. Founded on American heritage, the iconic La-Z-Boy brand has been synonymous with comfort, quality, and craftsmanship for nearly 100 years. As an end-to-end enterprise, the company manages every aspect of its business-from retail, manufacturing, and design to distribution and after-service care.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings timeless and modern furniture to life through a retail network of over 370 La-Z-Boy stores, including 226 company-owned locations, and its digital platform at La-Z-Boy.com. Within the Wholesale segment, the company manufactures comfortable, high quality, custom furniture, with approximately 90% of its products produced in North America. Its Joybird® brand is an omnichannel retailer and manufacturer of modern, custom upholstered furniture, operating 15 U.S. stores. With a global team of about 11,000 employees, La-Z-Boy Incorporated was named to TIME's 2026 list of America's Most Iconic Companies and Newsweek's 2025 list of America's Best Retailers, ranking No. 1 in the furniture category. The company continues to shape the way people live by delivering the transformational power of comfort.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning expectations, projections or trends relating to our results of operations, financial results, financial condition, strategic initiatives and plans, acquisitions, expenses, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, use of cash and cash requirements, borrowing capacity, investments, future economic performance, and our business and industry.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions and currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. Additional risks and uncertainties that we do not presently know about or that we currently consider to be immaterial may also affect our business operations and financial results. Our actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our Fiscal 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors identified in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

SOURCE La-Z-Boy Incorporated

© 2026 PR Newswire
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