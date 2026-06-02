

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus grew in April as exports increased amid a fall in imports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus rose to CHF 3.2 billion in April from CHF 2.6 billion in March.



In nominal terms, exports increased slightly by 0.1 percent monthly in March, while imports declined by 3.0 percent. Exports of machines, electronics, and appliances advanced 5.5 percent, and those of metals and metal products rose by 5.4 percent.



At the same time, the country imported 16.2 percent fewer chemical and pharmaceutical products during April.



Real exports climbed 3.0 percent, and imports logged also logged a growth of 4.1 percent.



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