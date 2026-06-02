

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment declined less than forecast in May, data from the labor ministry showed Tuesday.



The number of unemployed persons decreased 36,323 to 2.32 million in May. Economists had forecast a sharp decline of 56,800. Compared to last year, unemployment fell 134,162.



Unemployment decreased in all economic sectors in May. In services, unemployment fell by 29,829 and that in industry dropped by 2,665. Unemployment in construction and agriculture fell by 2,304 and 1,628, respectively, from the last month.



Unemployment among people aged below 25 decreased by 4,738 from the last month to 164,955. For the first time in a May, unemployment among young people under 25 fell below 165,000, the ministry said.



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