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WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV1
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 21:58
49,475 Euro
-0,25 % -0,125
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SAAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,42048,50011:11
49,49049,71001.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 08:00 Uhr
43 Leser
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SAAB AB: Saab receives order for ground-based air defence solution from Sweden

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for sensors and command-and-control systems for a ground-based air defence system (GBAD) solution for the Swedish Army brigades. The order value is approximately SEK 1.2 billion. Deliveries will take place between 2029 and 2030.

The command-and-control and sensor systems continue to build on previous deliveries to FMV, strengthening Sweden's ground-based air defence capability. This contract will provide the end-user with an improved ability to detect and counter advanced aerial threats.

"We are very proud to contribute to strengthening the ground-based air defence capability of the Swedish Army brigades. It will enhance their capability to conduct air defence operations and represents an important recognition of our Giraffe AMB and GBAD command-and-control system, says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab's business area Surveillance.

Giraffe AMB delivers key capabilities for short to medium range Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD), creating time to secure freedom of manoeuvre and support air superiority. The combination of a powerful surveillance radar and integrated command-and-control functionality (LSS Lv) provide forces with swift understanding of the air situation, enabling immediate and effective responses to changing threats and new tactics in shifting operational conditions.

Contact

Saab Press Centre
+46 (0)734 180 018
presscentre@saabgroup.com


Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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