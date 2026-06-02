

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Saab AB (SAABF), a Swedish aerospace and defence company, on Tuesday said it has received an order worth approximately SEK 1.2 billion from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for sensors and command-and-control systems for a ground-based air defence system for Swedish Army brigades.



Deliveries under the contract are scheduled to take place between 2029 and 2030.



The company said the order builds on previous deliveries to FMV and is aimed at strengthening Sweden's ground-based air defence capability. The systems are expected to enhance the military's ability to detect and respond to advanced aerial threats.



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