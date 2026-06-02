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WKN: 940602 | ISIN: NL0000009538 | Ticker-Symbol: PHI1
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 21:35
22,370 Euro
-0,18 % -0,040
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,26022,27010:34
22,37022,44001.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 10:10 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Royal Philips: Philips announces exchange ratio for 2025 dividend

June 2, 2026

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), today announced that the exchange ratio for the dividend for the year 2025 is 1 new common share for every 26.9341 existing common shares. This ratio was based on the volume-weighted average price of all traded common shares Koninklijke Philips N.V. at Euronext Amsterdam on May 27, 28 and 29, 2026, of EUR 22.8640 and was calculated in a manner that the gross dividend in shares will be approximately equal to EUR 0.85. As a result, Philips will issue a total number of 19,964,655 new common shares.

Shareholders have been given the opportunity to make their choice between a dividend in shares or in cash. The aggregate cash election result was 43.8%.

Delivery of new common shares, with settlement of fractions in cash, if required, and payment of the cash dividend will take place from June 3, 2026, onwards on the basis of share entitlements on the dividend record date. Upon distribution, the total issued share capital will amount to EUR 196,576,957.40, representing 982,884,787 common shares.

More information is available via this link.

For further information, please contact:


Michael Fuchs
Philips Global External Relations
Tel.: +31 6 1486 9261
E-mail: michael.fuchs@philips.com

Dorin Danu
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: dorin.danu@philips.com


About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Forward-looking statements and other important information
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips' organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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