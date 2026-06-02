

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to consumers about over-the-counter skin lightening products found to contain mercury and hydroquinone substances linked to serious health risks when absorbed through repeated use.



Mercury exposure can cause kidney damage, neurological problems such as tremors and mood disturbances, and direct skin injury.



Hydroquinone has been associated with skin rashes, facial swelling, and ochronosis-a permanent skin discoloration. Children and pregnant individuals face heightened risks and are advised to avoid these products altogether.



FDA testing since 2019 has repeatedly identified high levels of mercury and hydroquinone in creams and other topical products marketed online. The FDA warning database included many products sold through platforms such as eBay and independent websites. None of these products is FDA-approved or legally marketed for safety or effectiveness.



Consumers are urged to stop using these items immediately and consult healthcare professionals for safe alternatives. The FDA also advises contacting the Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222, for urgent concerns.



Source: FDA



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