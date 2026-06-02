BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

2 June 2026

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class Sterling Date of purchase: 1 June 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,000 Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable): 4.2775

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury) Ordinary Shares held in Treasury 302,759,860 Sterling Shares 74,926,191 Sterling Shares 23,922,882 US Dollar Shares 677,655 US Dollar Shares

From 1 June 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 463,555,498.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001