BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
Transaction in Own Shares
2 June 2026
BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:
Ordinary Shares: - Share Class
Sterling
Date of purchase:
1 June 2026
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
200,000
Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable):
4.2775
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:
Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)
Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
302,759,860 Sterling Shares
74,926,191 Sterling Shares
23,922,882 US Dollar Shares
677,655 US Dollar Shares
From 1 June 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 463,555,498.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001